Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 15.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 20.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 19.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $19.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.43. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $24.04.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $1,080,413.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

