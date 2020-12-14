Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $488,000 Stock Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Andersons were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of The Andersons by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 16,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Andersons by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in shares of The Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of The Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Andersons stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.85. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $758.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 575.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Andersons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of The Andersons in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Andersons from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Andersons has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

