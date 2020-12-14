Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $529,000 Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,693 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,821,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,454,000 after purchasing an additional 328,658 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 23.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,871,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,607,000 after purchasing an additional 912,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,459,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,242 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 41.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,951,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,913 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 8.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,865,000 after acquiring an additional 254,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OC. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

In other news, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,652 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $213,638.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OC opened at $74.22 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Owens Corning announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

