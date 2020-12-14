Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $576,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Duke Realty by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,354,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,227,000 after buying an additional 1,137,186 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 228.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 22,697 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Realty by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

DRE stock opened at $38.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 66.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average of $37.69. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $43.45.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 70.83%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

