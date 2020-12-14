Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,987 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ENI by 26.9% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,086 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ENI by 30.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in ENI by 4.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 54,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ENI by 11.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,525 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in ENI by 126.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 19,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:E opened at $21.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.06. Eni S.p.A. has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average is $18.31.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on E. ValuEngine raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Societe Generale raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

