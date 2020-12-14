Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,880 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 86,889 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,764,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 711.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 145,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 341,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESRT opened at $9.75 on Monday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -974.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESRT. TheStreet lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

