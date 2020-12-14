Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 39,096 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,096 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Pitney Bowes worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 3.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 339,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 8.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 188,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,175 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 103.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 16.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 386,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 42.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 973,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 290,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

NYSE PBI opened at $5.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 3.00. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.56 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

