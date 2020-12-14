Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 824 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Arista Networks by 9.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,644,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 3,313.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 4.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,628,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Arista Networks by 25.8% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 22,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 19.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

ANET opened at $277.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.02. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $289.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. FBN Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.24.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 8,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,499,689.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,380.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.17, for a total value of $753,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,789.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,121 shares of company stock worth $36,283,400 in the last ninety days. 23.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.