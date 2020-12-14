Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 932 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. 140166 cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,768,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $85.85 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

