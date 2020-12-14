Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 30.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,721,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,165,000 after acquiring an additional 629,677 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at about $44,482,000. Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $22,579,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 19.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 938,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,491,000 after buying an additional 155,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 60.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,850,000 after buying an additional 151,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,249.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $5,901,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 243,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,313,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,771 shares of company stock worth $28,424,911 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALB. Argus upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.04.

ALB stock opened at $138.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $146.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

