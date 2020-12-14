Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.85 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Allegion in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 11th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $4.85 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.80. William Blair also issued estimates for Allegion’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALLE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.44.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $109.58 on Monday. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $77.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.45. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business had revenue of $728.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Allegion by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,949,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Allegion by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

