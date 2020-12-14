ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALE. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 200.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 84.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 35.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ALLETE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

ALE opened at $59.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.41. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $84.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.90 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6175 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 74.17%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.

