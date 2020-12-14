Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Stake Lessened by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,758 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 37.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 17,807 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 351.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,073 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 29,620.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 25,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 1,692.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 11,579 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $72.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.27. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $115.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $67.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Alliance Data Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.14.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

