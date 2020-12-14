Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $13.77 on Monday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.63.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.55. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 808.90% and a negative net margin of 82.03%. The company had revenue of $85.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.47 million. Analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 108.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 149,475 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 20.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 39,866 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 90.4% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 73,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 35,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 18.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 24,297 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, including vendor management, marketplace transaction management, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

