American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 15th. Analysts expect American Outdoor Brands to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ AOUT opened at $13.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.50. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $30.01.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. American Outdoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.10.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,707 shares in the company, valued at $486,734.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

