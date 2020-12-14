Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

ABCB stock opened at $37.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $44.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.28.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.80. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $321.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 290,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

