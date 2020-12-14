Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.58.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMRX. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $35,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 27.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMRX opened at $4.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.23. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $5.79.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.22 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.