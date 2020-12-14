Analysts Expect Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) to Post -$0.56 EPS

Equities analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) to post ($0.56) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Allogene Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($2.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.99). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, insider Alison Moore sold 35,264 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,481,088.00. Also, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $607,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,950 shares of company stock valued at $8,193,029 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,809,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,881,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,839,000 after buying an additional 1,781,863 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 10,406.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,750,000 after buying an additional 1,058,279 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,256,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,312,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,051,000 after buying an additional 520,584 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLO stock opened at $27.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.62. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.34.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

