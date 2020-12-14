Analysts Issue Forecasts for F.N.B. Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the bank will earn $0.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

FNB has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens downgraded F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $9.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.72. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $12.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.01 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

In other news, Director Mary Jo Dively bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,355.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $56,620 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 29.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,812,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,669,000 after buying an additional 5,180,019 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,008,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,563,000 after acquiring an additional 65,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,003,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,523,000 after acquiring an additional 371,942 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,781,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,699,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,912 shares during the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.