Analyzing Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) and Hess (NYSE:HES)

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) and Hess (NYSE:HES) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Imperial Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Hess pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Imperial Oil pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hess pays out -105.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Imperial Oil has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Hess has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Imperial Oil has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hess has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Imperial Oil and Hess, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Oil 2 5 0 0 1.71 Hess 0 5 12 0 2.71

Imperial Oil presently has a consensus target price of $23.29, indicating a potential upside of 17.37%. Hess has a consensus target price of $55.31, indicating a potential downside of 2.33%. Given Imperial Oil’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Imperial Oil is more favorable than Hess.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Imperial Oil and Hess’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Oil $25.73 billion 0.57 $1.66 billion $1.66 11.95 Hess $6.51 billion 2.67 -$408.00 million ($0.95) -59.61

Imperial Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Hess. Hess is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Imperial Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.3% of Imperial Oil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of Hess shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Hess shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Imperial Oil and Hess’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Oil -1.70% -0.78% -0.45% Hess -63.27% -11.18% -4.43%

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, as well as blending, distribution, and marketing of refined products. It also transports crude oil to refineries by contracted pipelines, common carrier pipelines, and rail; maintains a distribution system to move petroleum products to market by pipeline, tanker, rail, and road transport; and owns and operates fuel terminals, natural gas liquids, and products pipelines in Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario. In addition, this segment markets and supplies petroleum products to motoring public through approximately 2,300 Esso and Mobil-branded sites. Further, it sells petroleum products, including fuel, asphalt, and lubricants for industrial and transportation customers, independent marketers, and resellers, as well as other refiners serving the agriculture, residential heating, and commercial markets through branded fuel and lubricant resellers. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets various petrochemicals and polyethylene, such as benzene, aromatic, and aliphatic solvents; plasticizer intermediates; and polyethylene resins. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Imperial Oil Limited is a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil Corporation.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of 1,197 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is also involved in the gathering, compressing, and processing of natural gas; fractionating NGLs; terminaling, loading, and transporting crude oil and NGLs through rail car; storing and terminaling propane, as well as providing water handling services primarily in the Bakken Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

