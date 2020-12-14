Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Aperam in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.59. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aperam’s FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APEMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aperam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

APEMY stock opened at $39.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.22. Aperam has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $982.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.10 million. Aperam had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 4.59%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

