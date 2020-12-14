Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 438.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,582 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $6,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1,150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAWW shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of AAWW opened at $55.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.94. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $69.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.38. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $809.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 4,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $258,361.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,526,277. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $778,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 153,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,177,148.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,740 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,153. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

