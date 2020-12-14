Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.15.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $32.88. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.34.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.17. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. The firm had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.39 million. On average, analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 385,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 455.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 785,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 643,833 shares during the period. Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,777,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 36,115 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 37,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

