Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Avanos Medical by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $47.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.34. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31, a PEG ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Avanos Medical from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avanos Medical from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

