Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stock Holdings Lessened by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $150.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $76.96 and a 52 week high of $156.82.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

In other news, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,617,263.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

