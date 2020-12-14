Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 53,953 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.83% of Avnet worth $21,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVT. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avnet by 8.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avnet by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Avnet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 14.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 17.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Oleg Khaykin purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $290,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

AVT opened at $31.56 on Monday. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.75.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

