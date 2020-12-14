Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) Holdings Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 118.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 36,954 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Axon Enterprise worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 25,672.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after buying an additional 135,294 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,443,000 after buying an additional 393,252 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,002,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,323,000 after purchasing an additional 15,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.20, for a total transaction of $9,623,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,733,901. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $63,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,954.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,171 shares of company stock worth $24,952,115 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $123.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.51. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.55 and a beta of 0.67. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $130.41.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $166.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.