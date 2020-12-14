B. Riley Weighs in on Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report issued on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.16). B. Riley also issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

EOSE stock opened at $14.65 on Monday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Storage LLC develops and manufactures energy storage solutions. It offers DC battery system that is designed specifically to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. Its products are used to provide the services, such as a gas turbine for peak power generation, and transmission and distribution assets for delivery capacity.

