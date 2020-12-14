B. Riley Weighs in on MTBC, Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTBC)

MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) – B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for MTBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger expects that the technology company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for MTBC’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of MTBC from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.94.

Shares of MTBC opened at $9.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.31. MTBC has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $13.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.26.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. MTBC had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTBC. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MTBC during the third quarter worth approximately $3,276,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of MTBC by 147.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 166,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MTBC during the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MTBC during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MTBC during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. 18.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MTBC news, Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $76,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,382.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

MTBC Company Profile

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

