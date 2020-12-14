B. Riley Weighs in on Ranger Energy Services, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:RNGR)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) – B. Riley issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ranger Energy Services in a report released on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.85 million. Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.06.

Shares of RNGR stock opened at $3.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93. Ranger Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $7.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Ranger Energy Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operate through the following segments: High Specification Rigs; Completion and Other Services; and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment provides service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.