Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BALY. ValuEngine downgraded Bally’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Truist boosted their price target on Bally’s from $32.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Bally’s from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

BALY opened at $44.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -102.77 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $51.00.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $116.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. On average, analysts predict that Bally’s will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bally’s news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $221,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 4,500 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

