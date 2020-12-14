Barclays Increases Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $62.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CIEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ciena from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Ciena from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.58.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Ciena has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.27. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $170,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,995 shares of company stock worth $1,362,686 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,182,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $334,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615,896 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Ciena by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,512,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $139,414,000 after acquiring an additional 88,812 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ciena by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,047,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,965,000 after acquiring an additional 292,871 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ciena by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $144,767,000 after acquiring an additional 19,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Ciena by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,265,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,910,000 after acquiring an additional 113,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

