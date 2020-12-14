Barclays Raises Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $410.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LULU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $348.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $192.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $379.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $344.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $345.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.18. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,286,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,769,000 after buying an additional 130,574 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.9% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,435 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 37.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,390,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

