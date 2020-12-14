BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) Given a €73.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €60.06 ($70.66).

Get BASF SE (BAS.F) alerts:

ETR BAS opened at €63.11 ($74.25) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €55.74 and its 200-day moving average is €52.54. BASF SE has a one year low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a one year high of €69.08 ($81.27).

About BASF SE (BAS.F)

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for BASF SE (BAS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BASF SE (BAS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.