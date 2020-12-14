Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.45.

Several research firms have recently commented on BILI. China Renaissance Securities increased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Nomura lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the third quarter worth $35,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the third quarter worth $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the third quarter worth $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the third quarter worth $145,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the second quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

BILI opened at $75.91 on Monday. Bilibili has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.36). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

