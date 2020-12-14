BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 54,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBF stock opened at $13.37 on Monday. BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

