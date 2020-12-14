BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) Position Reduced by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BMC Stock were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMCH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BMC Stock by 85.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in BMC Stock during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 12,983.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the third quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

BMC Stock stock opened at $46.83 on Monday. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 54,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $2,500,268.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on BMC Stock from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub downgraded BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush downgraded BMC Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BMC Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various building products and services for homebuilder and professional contractor customers in the United States. It offers structural components, including floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, such as dimensional lumber, and plywood and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, cabinetry, and other products.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.