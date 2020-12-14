Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,037 MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MEIP. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.29.

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $2.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $317.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.79. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $4.46.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 142.81% and a negative return on equity of 33.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

MEI Pharma Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

