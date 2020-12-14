Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth $78,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Coty by 16.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coty by 299.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 78,084 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth $1,874,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Coty by 53.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COTY opened at $6.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $13.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average is $4.25.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, insider Bayern Anna Von bought 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $158,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Johannes P. Huth bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $6,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 329,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,888.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,061,000 shares of company stock worth $6,614,340 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Coty from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Coty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

