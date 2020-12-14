Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 66.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $2.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $13.71.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 126.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

