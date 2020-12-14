Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Curis by 33.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the third quarter worth $87,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Curis by 108.5% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 127,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 66,602 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the third quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC lifted its holdings in Curis by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 429,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 13,011 shares in the last quarter. 37.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Curis alerts:

CRIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Curis from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of Curis stock opened at $7.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28. Curis, Inc. has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $8.44.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts predict that Curis, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.