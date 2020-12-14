Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Holdings Decreased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter valued at $37,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BHF shares. BidaskClub cut Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.89.

BHF stock opened at $33.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.98. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.54. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.88. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 33.37%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

