Brilliant Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on December 21st (OTCMKTS:BRLIU)

Brilliant Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:BRLIU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, December 21st. Brilliant Acquisition had issued 4,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 24th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of BRLIU opened at $10.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.32. Brilliant Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRLIU. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $2,708,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $501,000.

About Brilliant Acquisition

Brilliant Acquisition Corporation operates as a blank check company. It focuses on acquiring; engaging in share exchange and share reconstruction; purchasing the assets; entering into contractual arrangements; and engaging in similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, China.

