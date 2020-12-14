Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $415.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report published on Friday, AR Network reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $405.79.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $405.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $164.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.77. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $426.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom will post 21.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 70.46%.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 6,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.99, for a total transaction of $2,229,484.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.54, for a total transaction of $735,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 484,528 shares of company stock worth $184,801,617 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Broadcom by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Broadcom by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.