Brokers Issue Forecasts for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BIOVF)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Shares of BIOVF stock opened at $19.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.66. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.25.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases. The company offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet for chemotherapy induced thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

