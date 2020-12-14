Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.50.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $69.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.38 and a 200 day moving average of $40.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 3.12. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $76.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $3,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,030.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 459.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 14,958,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284,687 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,747,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,715,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154,863 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,235,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 12,289,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,071,000 after buying an additional 2,817,359 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.