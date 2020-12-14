Capital One Financial Comments on STAG Industrial, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of STAG Industrial in a report issued on Wednesday, December 9th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

NYSE STAG opened at $30.38 on Monday. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $34.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,304,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,397 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in STAG Industrial by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,578,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,620,000 after purchasing an additional 259,764 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 17.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,345,000 after purchasing an additional 311,604 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,643,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,098,000 after buying an additional 94,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,739,000 after buying an additional 53,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

