Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Capstar Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Capstar Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

CSTR opened at $12.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $283.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.08. Capstar Financial has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $34.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.49 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTR. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Capstar Financial by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 317,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 163,926 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Capstar Financial by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 235,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 82,436 shares during the period. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Capstar Financial by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 124,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 69,142 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capstar Financial by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 61,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 24,812 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Capstar Financial by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 4,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $52,464.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 265,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $30,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 263,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,728.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,244 shares of company stock worth $135,053 over the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.