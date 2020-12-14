CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRTS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

In other CarParts.com news, Director Joshua L. Berman sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $901,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,056.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua L. Berman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $771,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,472.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,516,404 shares of company stock valued at $21,546,104. 46.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $13.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $647.01 million, a P/E ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71. CarParts.com has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.97%. The firm had revenue of $117.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.53 million. On average, analysts expect that CarParts.com will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

