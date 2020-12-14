Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,251 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 44,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,818,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,840,824.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.95.

Caterpillar stock opened at $179.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.01. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $183.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

